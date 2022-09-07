OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire ignited at an apartment building, which led to an evacuation of several occupants.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue arrived to the scene at 2645 NW 21 St., Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke and flames came from the front of the structure as crews worked to put out the flames.

One woman was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

