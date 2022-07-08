SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have begun allowing residents of a Sunrise neighborhood back into their homes after, they said, something they thought might be an explosive device, found inside the home of a man arrested for firing shots at a South Florida hospital, was deemed to be not dangerous.

Late Thursday night, Sunrise Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office remained at the scene, near Northwest 39th Street and 115th Terrace.

7News cameras captured police officers letting residents; vehicles through moments after they reopened the street.

Hours earlier, Sunrise Police officers responded to the home of Sami Qureshi to serve a warrant.

When they found the unspecified object, officers thought it might be an explosive device, so they cleared out of the home.

Officers closed off Northwest 39th Street and told residents they needed to evacuate until further notice.

“They just said that they have to search the house and we have to leave,” said a resident.

“Yeah, they just told us to walk out of the house,” said another resident.

“That we need to evacuate our home, and they were asking if we know something about, you know, if we saw anything,” said a third resident.

The bomb squad later responded to the scene. They were eventually able to determine that the object was not explosive or dangerous.

Qureshi was arrested Wednesday for shooting up windows at the Coral Springs Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday. He later confessed to the crime.

Before his arrest, police said, Qureshi posted videos on social media showing him discharging a firearm while he was driving.

Investigators said he was also arrested Monday after he tried to steal groceries from a Publix and then pulled a gun on employees.

Qureshi appeared in court Thursday. His father said he’s been upset over his mother’s declining health.

“The doctor told him that she is going to die soon, maybe a week or so, or maybe two weeks,” said Qureshi’s father. “That made him extremely upset.”

Officers did not specify whether or not they have since finished their search of Qureshi’s home.

