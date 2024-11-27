PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Oasis Church kicked off its annual Trees of Hope event.

The church gifted 150 Christmas trees Tuesday night to underprivileged families as well as giving them an opportunity to enjoy the full Christmas at the Oasis experience.

“We have train rides, hay rides, nightly snowfalls, s’mores, hot dogs,” said Alex Rivera, a member of the church. “We’ll have an orchestra some of these nights.”

The holiday experience will be open to everyone at their campus along SW 14th Street and 122nd Ave beginning on Dec. 1 and running through Christmas.

