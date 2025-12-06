PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A beloved local church transformed into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.

Oasis Church in Pembroke Pines held its annual “Christmas at the Oasis” event.

The event featured nearly one million Christmas lights, festive displays, family activities and joyful holiday experiences for all ages.

7News cameras captured some guests driving through the light displays during the event’s Drive-Thru nights.

The event runs through Dec. 25.

