OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Oakland Park held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their brand new fire station.

The grand opening took place on Friday morning as part of an $18 million investment.

Voters approved the bond to build the fire station in 2018.

The fire station includes all of the phases needed for the department to perform their duties more efficiently.

“Today is the grand opening of new Oakland Park Fire Station 9, which is a combination station of fire administration, investigations, prevention, and of course, the operational crew. It’s a two-story station,” said Oakland Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Krivjanik.

The station will also include a sanitation zone for crew members who finished dealing with a fire. It will allow them to remove soot from themselves and their uniform and keep them from spreading it to others and causing illnesses.

