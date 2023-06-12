OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a fire that broke out at the Oakland Park Flea Market.

The blaze ignited on the south side of the structure while the business was open for business, prompting the immediate evacuation of employees and customers.

Crews were dispatched to the scene of the fire, located at 3161 W Oakland Park Blvd in Oakland Park, just after 5 p.m., Monday.

No injuries have been reported.

