FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some nurses at Broward Health Medical Center helped deliver holiday joy for students at a Fort Lauderdale elementary school.

Two weeks ago, second- and third-graders from Northside Elementary School wrote letters to Santa, asking for Christmas presents.

With a little holiday magic, the nurses at Broward Health Medical Center invited those kids over to help Santa deliver their wishes.

Each student got exciting gifts, including new bicycles, sneakers, toys, and Lego sets.

