PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A navy submarine made a South Florida stop for Fleet Week at Port Everglades, and 7News was given the opportunity to tour it.

The USS Indiana has tight quarters but lots to see on board.

This nuclear-powered submarine could stay under water for years if not for needing to replenish food.

A lot of the sailors will tell you some of the best food in the U.S. Navy comes from submarines because they have to make a lot of stuff from scratch because they don’t have a lot of room to store ingredients.

It’s much-needed fuel after long shifts.

Commanding officer Scott Bresnahan leads the team of about 150 sailors.

“We sometimes take it for granted because we’re a peace time force right now,” said Cmmdr. Bresnahan, “since we haven’t had submarine warfare since World War II.”

But they have an important role…

“Virginia class has four torpedo tubes,” said Bresnahan.

… To patrol and support the navy ships at sea and always be prepared for the threat of war.

In the brains of the submarine, where they pilot the boat, you may notice there’s no windows here because they have other technology to do the job.

“How do we know what’s out there? We’re able to do that through our sonar systems, via the acoustics, listening,” said Bresnahan.

And another important tool in there…

“We’ll fire those weapons from here,” said Bresnahan. “So if we’re tracking an enemy unit, whether that’s a submarine or surface ship or something like, that system’s solution, again course, speed, we’ll put that into one of our weapons.”

Lt. Lexie Silva works with the weapons team.

“Knowing how close knit of a team, the submarine community actually is, really drew me to this community,” she said.

She’s only one of about 100 female sailors on submarines, and only about a decade ago there were none.

“Knowing that I’m still part of a narrative that’s still being written, still fairly new, and integrating females is really important to me,” Silva said.

On this boat, man or woman, there’s always work to be done, and this week it’s all about celebrating those who sacrifice and do that work.

“Being able to pull into the port where everyone’s excited to see you and you’re being celebrated and you get be able to meet local people that are really interesting in what you do and what you have to say, is a great opportunity,” said Bresnahan.

Asked if he would consider a role in the navy, Tyler Garcia, part of the JROTC of Felix Varela High School who toured the sub, nodded and said, “maybe.”

All ship tours have already been booked, but for other events with sailors in and around town, visit this link.

