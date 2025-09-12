POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have been released about the circumstances that led to a helicopter tragedy that killed two people and injured four others in Pompano Beach in 2023.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Friday released its final report on the Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter that crashed into an apartment complex near Northwest 10th Street and Sixth Avenue.

According to the report, investigators determined that the crash was most likely caused by a fire erupting in the area of one of the engines that was sparked by the engine overheating.

BSO Capt. Terryson Jackson and apartment resident Lurean Wheaton were killed in the crash.

