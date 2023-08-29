POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The National Transportation Safety Board was at the crash site Tuesday to continue their investigation after a Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into a Pompano Beach apartment complex. The incident claimed the lives of two individuals, including a dedicated first responder and a civilian who tragically lost her life as a result of the crash.

Live video footage showed workers loading the charred and indistinguishable helicopter onto the flatbed of a trailer as they worked to clean up the aftermath of the crash. Investigators said they will be analyzing all of the wreckage and surveillance video of the incident.

Meanwhile, a somber atmosphere enveloped a Pompano Beach Commission meeting as a moment of silence paid tribute to the lives lost in the devastating helicopter crash.

“We ask God to be with the families of this tragedy,” said Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher at the meeting.

Terryson Jackson, a valiant captain and flight medic, was among the victims of the fiery wreckage, his heroic efforts unable to overcome the force of the tragedy. In a posthumous recognition of his dedication, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony promoted Jackson to the rank of Battalion Chief within the Fire Rescue Department, commemorating his service and ultimate sacrifice.

A civilian lost her life while, police said, she was sitting in her home at the time of the crash.

The chilling moments of the incident were captured in cellphone footage, revealing the miraculous escape of two Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) firefighters, 37-year-old Daron Roche and 31-year-old Mikael Chaguaceda, who managed to get themselves out, were transported to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening. The firefighters were seen crawling to safety on a rooftop amidst the chaos and danger.

The incident unfolded as the EMS helicopter spun out of control, ultimately crashing through an apartment complex. The aftermath left the wreckage and destruction in its wake, forever altering the lives of those affected.

Roche and Chaguaceda are still hospitalized on Tuesday but are expected to be released from the hospital in the near future.

Neighbors and witnesses recounted the scene’s chaos and the immediate aftermath of the crash. James, a witness, described the surreal sight of flames engulfing the structure, while Sofia Suarez shared the shock of the subsequent explosions.

“I look out my window right there across the way and there’s a huge hole in the roof, flames are just through the whole roof,” recalled James. “Me and my neighbors — I pounded on everybody’s door and we all went right down there. I didn’t even know it was a helicopter until somebody said there was a helicopter. There’s a tail rotor in the neighbor’s backyard.”

“My son told me, ‘Ma, you got to get out. There’s a fire,’ and then there was a second explosion and that was it,” recounted Suarez.

The ill-fated air rescue helicopter had departed shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday to respond to a separate crash incident in North Lauderdale, but mechanical issues became apparent shortly after takeoff. The crew notified authorities of their challenges, but efforts to mitigate the situation and extinguish an onboard fire were ultimately hampered by further mechanical problems, leading to the tragic outcome.

“Broward County is mourning for them and we will get through it together, but it’s a sad time here in Broward County,” said Mayor Fisher.

The BSO’s building has lowered its flag at half-staff as they remember the lives lost in the line of duty and in an unexpected moment of devastation.

Battalion Chief Jackson’s family is set to arrive in Pompano Beach to hold a memorial for their loved one later in the week.

