Nova student drugged, robbed of phone during night out in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trip to a bar cost a man thousands of dollars, but the thieves didn’t take his wallet during this nightmare night out.

They took his phone.

The young man and his friend didn’t meet up with any strangers, but he still believes someone must’ve dropped something in his drink.

Weeks later, he’s still dealing with the aftermath of his nightmare night out.

“I had a good friend from Ohio come in town. The plan was to hit a couple bars in the area,” the victim said.

This Nova Southeastern University dental student, who asked not to be identified, took his friend to The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale the night of May 7.

Although he said they met up with some fellow students, nothing seemed out of the ordinary — until everything became a blur.

“At some point during the night, someone pointed me toward an Uber,” the victim said.

Somehow separated from his friend, he got in with two women he said he’s never seen before in the front seat.

Looking back, he thinks someone booked an Uber on his phone but cancelled it.

But now the women had his address and his phone.

“They knew my name, they knew I was headed home,” he said. “I started to notice they were saying strange things, talking about me rather than to me.”

He said he remembers the woman in the front passenger seat climbing to the backseat, unzipping his pants and exposing him.

Once the women dropped him at his Plantation apartment, he said that woman followed him inside.

“Once I woke up or came to, I got an adrenaline rush, and I was like, ‘You need to leave,’” he said. “I was thinking, wow, I got molested in an Uber. That was awful. I’ll keep that a secret ‘til I die.”

But it wouldn’t be that easy.

His phone was gone.

He later learned all his passwords were changed and thousands of dollars were drained from several of his payment sharing apps.

In fact, his bank now shows a balance of negative $499,441.17.

He’s spent weeks trying to access his own accounts.

Just this weekend, three women victimized a Delray Beach man, also unlocking that man’s phone and stealing thousands of dollars.

The Nova student said that encouraged him to tell his story.

“This is the new crime wave. People my age aren’t carrying over $40 in their wallet. That’s not what they’re after. The most expensive thing we’re carrying on ourselves nowadays is our phone and the passwords,” he said.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is conducting an investigation into the robbery.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

