DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nova Middle School law students traveled all the way to Washington D.C. to compete in the national We The People Competition, and they brought home the top prize.

“And our 2023 national invitational champion is Nova Middle School of Davie, Florida,” announced Emily Voss, manager of National Programs Center for Civic Education.

Nova Middle School teacher Mrs. Murphy and her competition law class were delighted to find out that they were the latest winners of the National We The People Competition.

Students recorded their reactions after they brought home the gold.

Not only did the kids win the national title, beating out every other state in the country, but they also won two other awards through videos they posted to social media: winner of the student category, Max Alexander with a video that addressed police brutality and winner of the class category and Mrs. Murphy’s class with their video that addressed school shootings.

The students had been preparing for months, memorizing landmark Supreme Court cases and applying them to present-day issues.

Earlier this month, the law team was put to the test in front of their parents on the Constitution, the federal budget and the people’s rights.

The national champions were able to intelligently converse with scholars, law and history professors, attorneys, and government officials about the Constitution and its application in the past and present.

The teens have big plans for their futures.

“In high school, I’m going to continue law, and I’m going to be a lawyer when I’m older,” said Cymara Harris, an 8th grade student.

7News introduced this group when they needed funds to attend this competition.

The students worked extremely hard for the win, even studying on the train rides to the Capitol and on bus rides to each attraction in our nation’s capital.

