DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It might seem like you’re looking at a panel of young attorneys when in fact they are 14-year-old middle school students on the law team. They are practicing for a big national competition.

Nova Middle School’s mock trial team held their last practice before going to Washington D.C. on Tuesday for the Student Trial Competition.

In front of an audience of parents, teachers coached them through the process.

They are grilled on the Constitution, the federal budget and the people’s rights. They must present solid facts and opinions.

These students already won the State Championship, raising over $20,000 to go to the national championship.

They are challenged on opinions, then comes the feedback.

Students on the law team are hoping for a national win.

“I wanna win. That’s what I’m looking most forward to,” said Gregory Anderson, a student.

“In high school, I’m going to continue law, and I’m going to be a lawyer one day,” Cymara Harris said.

“We try to tell the kids we can’t control the outcome, we control our preparation,” said Will Murphy, a law studies professor. “So go there as well prepared as you can be, have fun, do the best you can, and the chips fall where they fall. You have no regrets if you do your best.”

The students were able to come up with the money thanks to a grant from Broward County Schools and a GoFundMe page that several 7News viewers donated to.

