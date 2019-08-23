Nova High student who made shooting threat on gaming app faces judge

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school student went before a judge to face accusations of making an alarming threat.

Nicholas Jenkins will stay behind bars for 21 days under strict supervision.

The teen allegedly posted disturbing messages on a gaming app about shooting people at school.

Authorities were immediately notified of the threat and made the arrest Monday.

“Ever since MSD, I thought people would learn from that,” Christina Murdock, a student at Nova High School, said. “I thought people would take things more seriously, but I guess not. And it was crazy to hear about it.”

“You’re always going to have one or two that sneak around and no one really pays attention to them because they’re so caught up in their life,” Manny de la Horra, a parent, said. “That’s when the parents have to be proactive with this. It starts at home.”

The 15-year-old is a student at Nova High School in Davie.

The principal has asked parents to speak to their children about the severe consequences of making threats.

