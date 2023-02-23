DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have placed a South Florida high school on a secure hold after locating a suspicious item inside the school’s cafeteria.

According to Davie Police, Nova High School was placed on the hold just after 3 p.m.

School Resource Officers at Nova High School located suspicious item on the cafeteria floor. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on a “secure hold” while an investigation took place.



There is currently no active threat at Nova HS or any surrounding schools. pic.twitter.com/wv9NioUmXr — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) February 23, 2023

Despite the hold, there is no active threat to the school or any surrounding schools, police said.

