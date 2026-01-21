MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight break-in attempt at a smoke shop in Miramar did not go as the crook who was caught on video was hoping for.

Surveillance cameras rolled outside Forever Smoke Shop, located at 2051 Palm Avenue, as the subject used blunt objects to smash his way inside from the rear of the business, early Wednesday morning.

The smoke shop’s owner, Trayvon Killings spoke with 7News hours later.

“Early 4 in the morning, it was an attempted break-in. He tried to break in using a brick and also a hammer as well,” he said.

But the perpetrator was smoked out. Despite his criminal efforts, he was unable to bash his way into the business.

“On the camera, [the burglar] is pulling his mask down and pulling it back up and pulling it down. I don’t know what he’s doing,” said Killings.

The subject used a brick to try and bash his way in, but the brutish burglary attempt at the back door of the business came up lame.

“You can see the brick right there,” said Killings as he showed 7News a brick in the bushes near the store.

The shop’s owner said the security system alerted him to the what happened at his family’s business.

“He tried to smash the glass, hoping he could enter, but nothing worked for him,” said Killings.

The cracked glass from the back door has since been replaced with plywood.

If you have any information on this attempted burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

