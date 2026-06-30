WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are getting the upper hand on a brush fire fight in Northwest Broward County.

As the battle enters its third day, Tuesday, crews are still working to put out hotspots in what officials called the “Atlantic Fire.”

According to the Florida Forest Service, the flames have scorched more than 5,500 acres, and the blaze is 50% contained as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze sparked Sunday afternoon, but the cause is unknown.

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