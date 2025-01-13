OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal rollover crash has forced the closure of northbound lanes on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard.

The violent crash happened between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard just before 6:00a.m., Monday.

The crash involves at least four vehicles, it appears one car flipped and came to a rest on its roof.

All of the vehicles sustained severe damage from the collision.

Authorities said one person has died.

All express lanes are closed and traffic is being forced to exit at Oakland Park Boulevard.

Northbound express lanes are closed until Cypress Creek Road.

The crash has brough traffic to a slow crawl, causing heavy delays and congestion on the roadways.

Driver are advised to seek an alternate route some of which includes the 441, Dixie Highway, and Federal Highway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

