HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have shut down northbound Interstate 95 near Sheridan Street after reports of a pedestrian struck on the highway.

On Monday morning, aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a significant traffic buildup on I-95 as Florida Highway Patrol units investigated the scene.

Road rangers are currently blocking the on-ramp onto North I-95 from Sheridan Street, causing delays stretching back to Ives Dairy Road.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities have been contacted for more information on this incident.

