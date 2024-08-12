HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have shut down northbound Interstate 95 near Sheridan Street after a pedestrian was fatally struck on the highway early Monday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. when a pedestrian, described as a Black male, was walking in the center lane of I-95, just south of Stirling Road, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver did not stop, render aid, or report the incident to authorities and fled the scene.

Officials said that after the initial collision, the pedestrian was struck by multiple other cars that did not remain at the scene. The pedestrian’s vehicle was reportedly disabled and parked on the inside shoulder of the road from a previous crash.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a significant traffic buildup on I-95 as Florida Highway Patrol units investigated the scene.

Road rangers are currently blocking the on-ramp onto North I-95 from Sheridan Street, causing delays stretching back to Ives Dairy Road.

Authorities have not yet identified the driver or pedestrian involved in this incident. The investigation continues.

