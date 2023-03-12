NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers expected to head to North Miami Beach on Sunday will encounter a major street closure.

In a tweet posted Saturday night, North Miami Beach Police said Northeast 19th Avenue will be blocked off between 168th and 171st streets between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The closure is due to a Bike305 event taking place on Sunday.

Officials urge motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

