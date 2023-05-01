NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In preparation for the upcoming rainy season and hurricane season, the City of North Lauderdale is hosting a free Hurricane-Ready Sandbag Giveaway. The event is part of the city’s efforts to ensure that its residents are ready and prepared for any possible natural disaster.

According to North Lauderdale Mayor Samson Borgelin, “The time to prepare is now.”

While the city is working to improve its overall drainage system and canals, it is important for families in North Lauderdale to take action and be ready for the worst.

Sandbags will be available at two locations, Pompano Park and Carl Fusco Park. Residents are allowed to receive up to six sandbags per residence, while businesses can receive up to 12 sandbags.

Residents are invited to attend the giveaway on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

May 13th

May 20th

June 3rd



The sandbags will need to be self-filled, but the city will provide sand, shovels, and bags. Assistance will also be provided to disabled and elderly residents who need help filling their sandbags.

Proof of North Lauderdale residency is required and can be shown through a water bill or driver’s license.

For more information, interested residents can contact City Manager Michael Sargis at 954-597-4731 or at msargis@nlauderdale.org. Brittany Bomentre, Assistant to the City Manager, can also be reached at 954-597-4701.

As always, it is better to be safe than sorry. Make sure to take advantage of this free event and prepare your homes and businesses for the upcoming hurricane season.

