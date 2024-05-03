NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a scooter and a vehicle Thursday evening resulted in the death of 13-year-old Raequon Laster.

The incident took place just before 5 p.m. in the 7900 block of West McNab Road. Deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded after dispatchers received reports of the crash. Once emergency crews arrived, they found Laster critically injured.

According to officials, a 27-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Mercedes Benz sedan eastbound on West McNab Road when the collision occurred. Laster, riding a standup scooter, was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes.

The woman reportedly attempted to avoid the collision when she realized the scooter was heading directly towards her vehicle, but Laster collided with the front passenger side of the Mercedes. He was projected eastbound, landing in the center lane, where he was later discovered by first responders.

Laster was transported to a nearby hospital where he as pronounced dead a short time later. The woman remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement officials. Authorities stated that neither excessive speed nor impairment are considered factors in this incident.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing as BSO Traffic Homicide Unit detectives continue to gather more information and evidence. Meanwhile, Laster’s family is preparing funeral arrangements for their lost loved one.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.