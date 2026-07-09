NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lifesaving lesson on how to survive in the water was taught by instructors to children at a South Florida pool.

Swim safety organizers at the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County in North Lauderdale shared an important swim lesson: it only takes a second.

Officials are shining a spotlight on several recent child drownings in South Florida. The deadliest year in Florida’s history is 2025, but 2026 is set to surpass it.

Children learned how to swim and picked up critical pool safety tips as officials said it’s all to stop a preventable tragedy.

“That is not just one child that is drowning; that is one less seat at the table, that is one less kiss goodnight, that is one less family memory that you want to see,” said Shana Lorde, president of Diversified Swimming.

Cassie McGovern tragically lost her one-year-old daughter in 2009 and pushed past her grief to become a drowning prevention advocate.

“Standing before my daughter’s hospital bed, I made her a promise. I would do everything in my power to raise awareness and help families never experience the same heartache that our family is experiencing,” said McGovern.

Now, she’s the executive director of “Every Child a Swimmer,” an organization dedicated to getting children swim lessons for low to no cost.

McGovern wants the rippling effect of drownings to come to an end.

“People often think that drowning is something that happens to someone else, but the truth is, it can happen to anyone anywhere. It is fast, it is silent, and the impact is far beyond the child,” said McGovern.

The purpose is not just about learning how to swim. Kids were also taught valuable lessons on recognizing danger and how to respond in an emergency, as McGovern stressed the most important lesson of all.

“Just do something and get involved and know that it can happen and what are you going to do about it,” said McGovern.

A few other good tips by officials are to start swimming lessons as soon as your child is ready and remember to always have someone supervising your children in the water.

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