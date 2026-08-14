NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was double trouble at a North Lauderdale supermarket.

Workers were evacuated from the Festival Supermarket off Southgate Boulevard and Southwest 71st Avenue, Friday morning.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said that what started as a gas leak in the kitchen turned into a fire by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

No one was hurt.

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