NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A programming error at a Marathon gas station in North Lauderdale left drivers with an unexpected and wallet-friendly surprise.

The mistake occurred on West McNab Road.

Instead of the intended price of $3.29 per gallon, the pump was mistakenly set at a mere 32 cents per gallon.

Thrifty drivers quickly seized the opportunity, with one fortunate individual filling up with over 17 gallons for less than six dollars.

Word of the pricing glitch spread, leading to a lineup of eager drivers circling the station in hopes of capitalizing on the temporary bargain.

However, the joy was short-lived, as the gas station promptly rectified the mistake. The pricing has now been fixed.

The last time gas was priced at 32 cents per gallon dates back to the year 1964.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.