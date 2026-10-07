NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a burglary subject who stole several electronic devices from a home in North Lauderdale.

According to officials, a male subject shattered a window in the back of a home near Southwest 14th Street and 72nd Avenue around 9:30 a.m., while the homeowner was away.

Once inside, he stole a PlayStation 5, two controllers, some games and a pair of Beats headphones, police say.

Detectives say surveillance video from a home in the neighborhood captured the suspected burglar walking around the area.

If you think you recognize that man or have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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