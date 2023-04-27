NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have knocked down a fire that broke out at a trailer park in North Lauderdale and caused a partial roof collapse.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the mobile home blaze at The Villages, located along the 3700 block of Northwest 55th Court, Thursday evening.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene just before 6 p.m.

Officials said the fire may have started with a car and spread to the mobile home.

An elderly man who lives inside the home was able to get out safely. A pet is also believed to have been recovered.

No injuries have been reported.

