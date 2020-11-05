North Lauderdale man accused of setting ex-girlfriend on fire

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Lauderdale man is facing some serious charges after, authorities said, he set his ex-girlfriend on fire.

Forty-year-old Noe Jimenez appeared in bond court on Thursday. He faces two charges in connection to the Monday morning incident: attempted first-degree murder and arson.

“I would argue that, because of the manner of use of the gasoline and the incendiary device to light the victim on fire, that that would qualify it as a deadly weapon, therefore making it punishable by life,” said a prosecutor.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place inside a mobile home park in the area of Northwest 54th Street and 43rd Avenue.

Video from a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the suspect arguing with the victim, pouring some sort of liquid on the victim, lighting a match and walking away.

Jimenez was arrested shortly after. Investigators believe he may have been trying to leave the country.

“He did have a bus ticket to Mexico for today,” said the prosecutor.

Officials said the victim lay burning for 6 minutes before she crawled to a neighbor’s trailer for help.

With burns to 99% of her body, doctors said, she may not survive.

“The only two places on her body that were not burned were the soles of her feet and one part of her ankle,” said a prosecutor. “Due to the level of violence that was involved in this case, I would ask that he be held no bond.”

The judge agreed. Jimenez is being held without bond.

A neighbor said she’s thankful the outcome wasn’t even worse, since the woman’s three young children were inside the mobile home the entire time.

“It’s terrible. It’s terrible,” she said.

The victim’s children are currently with their father in Georgia.

Officials said Jimenez’s ex-girlfriend had taken a restraining order out against him.

