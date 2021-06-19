NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Water is now safe to drink in North Lauderdale following a precautionary boil water notice.

City officials on Saturday said residents no longer have to boil their water if they use city water.

The notice was issued Wednesday after a strong storm caused an outage at a water treatment plant.

Officials have deemed the water safe to drink after clearing two tests.

