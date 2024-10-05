NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Lauderdale will be hosting a do-it-yourself sandbag distribution to help residents prepare for the two separate approaching storm systems.

The giveaway will take place on Sunday, October 6th, at Pompano Park, 4001 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sandbags will be provided free of charge, and there is a limit of six bags per person.

The sandbag distribution is open to all North Lauderdale residents. Residents must bring valid identification with a North Lauderdale address for proof of residency.

