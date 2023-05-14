NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Lauderdale is inviting residents to prepare for hurricane season by hosting free hurricane-ready sandbag giveaways.

7News on Saturday captured residents using shovels to fill bags with sand at one of the locations where the distributions are being held.

The giveaways take place as the city continues working on improving the overall drainage system and canals.

Residents who spoke with 7News said one can never be too prepared for a natural disaster.

“Just being cautious, because I’ve had my swimming pool get pretty high from the last big rain we had,” said a resident who identified himself as Jeffrey.

For the next few Saturdays during the month of May, locations in Pompano Park and Carl Fusco Park will host sandbag pickups from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The giveaway runs until June 3.

