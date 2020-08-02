North Lauderdale family displaced after quadplex ceiling collapse shares ordeal

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the North Lauderdale families that was displaced when the ceiling of their quadplex unit collapsed due to the weekend’s relentless rain is asking for the community’s help.

The past 24 hours have been rough for Arlene and her family in the wake of Saturday’s roof collapse.

Arlene spoke to 7News on Sunday.

“It was devastating. We were fearful for our safety as well,” she said.

The family forced to stay in a hotel overnight after the torrential downpours, brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias, caused their ceiling to give in and sent gallons of water gushing into their living room.

“Pieces of the ceiling hitting the furniture, and the whole house is flooded,” said Arlene. “It started off in the living room, entered into the kitchen, going into the bedroom.”

Their home is now deemed unlivable, forcing them to move from their home along Southwest 73rd Avenue. Because their roof was already damaged and needed some work, the American Red Cross could not help.

In addition, Arlene said, her landlord has not been helpful and is nowhere to be found.

“They should have something set up for when something like this happens,” she said. “Either if the landlord is in town or not in town, they should have protocols on how to handle the situation, so it’s very devastating that our family has to deal with this and has to be homeless because of neglect of the landlord.”

Arlene said they don’t have the money the continue staying in hotels, and with her father’s kidney disease and ailing health, they’re in desperate need of help to find a place to stay.

“There’s a pandemic, and now we have nowhere to stay, and we’re trying to find somewhere to live,” she said.

Despite extensive damage to the property, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.