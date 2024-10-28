NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies made an alarming arrest of a South Florida commissioner who is accused of alleged domestic battery.

North Lauderdale Commissioner Regina Martin faces charges of domestic battery.

A judge set Martin’s bond at $250 during Monday’s bond court appearance.

Martin was previously investigated by the Broward Office of the Inspector General for misusing campaign finances before and after the November 2020 election.

She is also running to keep her seat in this November’s general election.

