North Lauderdale cat dies after swallowing toxic substance

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A cat has died after swallowing a toxic substance in North Lauderdale.

Sprout passed away at Plantation Midtown Animal Hospital at around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Sprout was found at a construction area behind a North Lauderdale home splayed out on her belly after suffering a possible attack.

She was then rushed to an emergency vet clinic by a Good Karma Pet Rescue volunteer.

The emergency hospital report said she ingested a chemical found in antifreeze, which led veterinarians to wonder if it was intentional.

Volunteers also found Sprout’s four three-week-old kittens, which will be put up for adoption.

If you know of any case of animal cruelty in Sprout’s case or others, call police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.