North Lauderdale boy, 7, praised for response during mom’s medical emergency

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders hailed a North Lauderdale boy a hero after he came to his mother’s aid and called for help when she experienced a medical emergency at home.

7News cameras captured 7-year-old Aidyn Toban as he sat in the driver’s seat of a North Lauderdale Fire Rescue Truck outside his home, Tuesday afternoon.

It was a show of gratitude by the rescuers who said the boy’s crucial actions made all the difference in saving his mother, Sasha McKenzie.

Audio of Toban’s 911 call with Broward Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Jael Persaud captured the tense moments after, officials said, the boy’s mother stopped breathing, Saturday.

Jael Persaud: “911. What is the address of the emergency?”

Aidyn Toban: “Hello?”

Jael Persaud: “Hi.”

Aidyn Toban: “My mom is choking. She can’t breathe.”

The boy described the alarming turn of events to 7News.

“I heard my mom choking, and she kept choking,” he said.

Jael Persaud: “Is your mommy completely alert?”

Aidyn Toban: “What does that mean?”

Jael Persaud: “Like are her eyes open, like if you talk to her, is she responding to you?”

Aidyn Toban: “Mommy? No, she’s not responding, but her eyes are open.”

Persaud said the boy was able to tell her that his mother had recently had a seizure. He also knew his phone number.

The 911 call captured McKenzie struggling in the background.

“Oh, my God, if all callers were like him — stay calm, answer the questions,” said Persaud.

“They asked if I could read, and I said yes, and then I read the mail and gave her where I live, and then they came,” said Toban.

“It was awesome hearing the actual dispatch call that we got to hear and how he articulated, and he sounded so good on that,” said North Lauderdale Fire Rescue paramedic Nicholas Ruesga.

Jael Persaud: “Is that the police?”

Aidyn Toban: “Yes.”

Jael Persaud: “Aidyn, you did such a great job. You’re such a hero. Thank you for helping your mommy.”

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue paramedic Napoleon Outlaw were among the first responders who rushed to the home.

“As we walked in, Aidyn was there, and the mom was there, so we established contact,” he said. “He was really good about giving us access in. He opened the front door.”

“We provided first aid and after speaking with Aidyn, he told us a little more about what was going on, and we were able to treat Mom,” said North Lauderdale Fire Rescue Capt. Esnell Morales.

“I’m very grateful, and I’m very proud of him, very, very proud of him,” said McKenzie. “My entire family is proud of him.

The North Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew that responded to the home returned on Tuesday to treat Toban to a hero’s honor.

“We think you did a fabulous job. You were a hero in our eyes. You were a hero to your mommy,” said Outlaw as he handed the boy a bag filled with gifts, including a firefighter’s hat.

In turn, Toban was grateful for the rescuers.

“Thank you for helping my mom,” he said while wearing the hat.

Shortly after, Toban gave high-fives to his visitors.

“He does deserve this all of this, and I want him to be extremely proud of everything he’s done,” said McKenzie.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.