HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a North Carolina man accused of kidnapping and molesting a teenage girl in Hollywood.

Shane Taylor, 44, appeared in court Saturday and is facing six charges related to the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of the victim who, police said, is between 12-15 years old.

According to Hollywood Police, the victim told officers that she was walking down the street after school when she was taken by the suspect near a CVS close to the Hard Rock Hotel. The victim said that she was then driven around Broward County for an unspecified amount of time.

During the drive, the victim said she was molested multiple times by Taylor after she told him she didn’t consent.

As Taylor was driving with the the victim, he crashed his vehicle, which allowed the victim to run away into a Shell gas station, located at 2800 Hollywood Blvd.

The victim then called 911 at the gas station.

After hearing statements Taylor made while in custody, officers were able to corroborate the victim’s story.

Taylor is currently being held without bond until his trial.

