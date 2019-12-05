North Bay Village Police officer suspended after DUI arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Bay Village Police officer has been suspended from his duties after he was arrested by Pembroke Pines Police for driving under the influence.

According to police, James McVay was out of uniform at the time of his arrest, but he was driving his marked police cruiser the wrong way on US 27 and nearly caused a head-on collision on Wednesday night.

Pembroke Pines Police impounded the cruiser and charged McVay with DUI.

McVay was released from the Broward County Jail after he posted bond Thursday morning.

Upon walking out of the jailhouse, McVay refused to comment on the events of his arrest.

North Bay Village Police Department released the following statement about McVay’s case:

“The North Bay Village Police Department was made aware that one of our Officers was arrested last night by the Pembroke Pines Police Department for Driving Under the Influence. The NBVPD has zero tolerance for this offense nor any other criminal behavior. These actions are contrary to the values of the Police Department, and the entire Village. The Officer is being suspended from his duties, and an Internal Affairs investigation has already been initiated. This investigation will be handled expeditiously, and any further action deemed appropriate will be taken once the Internal Affairs case is closed. Due to the pending status of the investigation, the Village will not be providing any further comment.”

McVay has since been suspended from the department.

He was one of the officers accused of drinking on the job during Hurricane Irma.

