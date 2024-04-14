POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is dressing a dream for a group of students who want to look their best for prom without the high cost.

The nonprofit Becca’s Closet on Saturday lent a helping hand to several high school girl who were out shopping for a formal dress at the Festival Marketplace Mall in Pompano Beach.

Autumn was one of the young shoppers.

“It’s really cool. They have so many different things,” she said.

Becca’s Closet gave the teens access to the free dresses. The nonprofit helps high school students in need of a dress for prom or homecoming get one if they can’t afford it.

Andrea Butler was accompanying her niece, who was looking for a prom dress.

“It’s very helpful, especially in this time with the money, you know, the hard times for a lot of people, and this helps us out a lot,” she said

Autumn marveled at the wide array of dresses.

“I think its really helpful that they give you different options, they, like, get you outside the box,” she said.

Volunteers helped the girls pick out the perfect outfit.

“I got a green short dress for a banquet I’m going to for Color Guard,” said.

“So we have our volunteers in the store front, and the girls who booked appointments with us are working side by side with our personal shoppers,” said Pam Kirtman with Becca’s Closet.

Becca’s Closet was formed 20 years ago after Jay and Pam Kirtman’s daughter, 16-year-old Becca, passed away in a car accident.

Before she died, Becca collected about 250 dresses, helping hundreds of girls attend their high school proms.

“Prom, as everybody knows, is the main event where every group in the school goes to,” said Jay Kirtman. “It’s not like just the athletes or any particular groups. It’s one event, they all come together, and carrying on Rebecca’s memory, and helping girls smile and carrying on her mission is heartwarming, and it just really puts a smile, not only on their face, but our face.”

Now with chapters across the country, her parents said, they can’t put a price on the girls’ faces.

“It’s priceless, definitely,” said Pam.

“And we get rewarded, fortunately, with the hug and the extreme thanks, and we’re the ones who are really thankful,” said Jay.

“And the parents and the caregivers are relieved. I mean, it’s a burden; senior year is expensive. This relieves the burden, one little thing,” said Pam.

The Kirtmans said high school students in need of a dress can fill out an online form. For more information, click here.

