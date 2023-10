DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concern on a school campus in Davie turned out to be a false alarm.

Davie Police were called into Western High School after receiving reports that a student had a weapon, Friday morning.

Concerned parents rushed to the school as officers investigated.

No weapon was found, and school activities were allowed to resume as normal.

