MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school was cleared after a scare on campus.

According to police, a student at Margate Middle School reported seeing a gun on a fellow classmate’s waist, Thursday.

Officers investigated and found a BB gun in that student’s backpack.

There were no known threats and the school returned to normal operations.

It is unclear if the student will face any disciplinary action.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.