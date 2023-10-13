PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A school scare prompted a lockdown in Pembroke Park.

7Skyforce hovered over Lake Forest Elementary, located along Southwest 48th Avenue, after police received reports of someone on campus with a weapon, Friday morning.

Pembroke Park Police officers quickly arrived in multiple units at the school.

There was no immediate danger to students or staff, and the lockdown was lifted quickly.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.