FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials have lifted a swimming advisory at a beach in Fort Lauderdale.

As of Friday afternoon, residents can once again swim at the beach located across from Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.

The beach in front of Birch State Park has reopened! To read the announcement from @FLHealthBroward on our website, visit https://t.co/O9HnUnJurG. https://t.co/m7vws5tnjq pic.twitter.com/SnfMWnOcch — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) December 27, 2019

Officials issued the advisory earlier this week after high levels of bacteria were found in the water.

