No swim advisory issued for Deerfield Beach Pier

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have issued a swimming advisory for the Deerfield Beach Pier.

The Florida Department of Health is urging beachgoers to avoid the water in that area after high levels of bacteria were detected.

The advisory will remain in effect until water samples come back clean.

Officials said new water test results will be posted here late Tuesday afternoon.

