OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Wendy’s restaurant in Oakland Park was wrecked after a driver made a smashing stop.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the restaurant located at 1040 East Commercial Blvd., near Dixie Highway, Sunday morning.

Officials said a driver careened into the fast food business just after 8:15 a.m., ending up where customers would normally be sitting.

Witness Lisa Bartolo told 7News the impact was loud and frightening.

“It was horrific. I mean, the sound was horrible,” she said.

Thankfully, there were no customers inside the restaurant, but employees had seconds to get out of the way.

Bartolo said the only people inside were employees, and they ran to safety just in time.

“They, every single day, told me that they sit at that same table and have breakfast, and something today made them move, seconds before the SUV came pummeling through,” she said.

The driver of the SUV, fortunately, only suffered minor injuries, despite the vehicle crashing through glass, wood and concrete.

“She clearly missed the turn,” said Bartolo. “To hear all the, you know, wood and metal and everything breaking, my first concern was to make sure the person and all persons were OK.”

The restaurant itself was forced to close for the day, but workers were able to keep the drive-thru open.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.