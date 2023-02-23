SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car plunged into a pool after a driver lost control of their vehicle.

Sunrise Police and fire rescue arrived at the scene of the crash at 79187 NW 22nd St., Thursday morning.

The car ended up in the backyard and teetered on a swimming pool’s edge.

Three people were inside the vehicle, a woman, her husband and their baby. All of them got out uninjured.

Ronise Jean Baptiste was driving the car. When asked what had happened, she said, “I don’t know. I just lose my control. I don’t know what happened. I really don’t know what happened.”

When the driver turned a corner on Northwest 22nd Street, she lost control, hit a trailer and drove into the backyard.

Home surveillance video showed the car crashing into the pool.

A fence, a gazebo and a childproof pool barrier were taken out by the vehicle.

The residents of the home were also uninjured.

Malena Sobrino lives in the home and immediately went to her sliding glass door to open it and see what made the crashing sound in her pool patio.

“I was inside the house,” she said. “I hear something like a strong sound, and when I saw there was the car inside– crazy.”

She came out and asked if everyone was OK.

“They were in the car, and they get out. They took out the baby,” Sobrino said. “The baby was crying. It was really stressful.”

She said her 2-year-old son Daniel plays in the same area the car came through and had just moved him inside before the crash.

“Never in my life have I seen something like this,” she said.

It was a good thing the car stopped where it did because Jean Baptiste said she can’t swim.

“I helped with the baby,” said Sobrino, “and I was pretty shocked. We’re all alive, thank God.”

The fence remains a jumbled mess and caution tape covers the gaping space left by the crash.

The homeowner said she would deal with insurance to repair the damage.

