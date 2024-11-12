HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Hollywood went up in flames, prompting a swift response from Fire Rescue.

The incident happened at a home located at 2612 Arthur Street, Tuesday morning.

A woman who lives nearby saw the fire and called 911.

“It scared me to death and I just knew 911, you know, just call them,” said Pam Gregory.

Hollywood Fire Rescue fought the fierce flames and were able to swiftly extinguish the fire.

7Skyforce hovered above the severely charred home as crews went in and out of the home.

“Yeah, good morning a fast-moving fire here, 2612 Arthur Street,” said 7News reporter Ralph Rayburn.

The home belongs to a couple, who were not home at the time of the fire.

7News spoke with one of the homeowners, Pat Tsetsakis, who said he was in the process of remodeling the house with plans to list it and sell it.

He had just left the home when he got the terrifying call from neighbors.

“It was scary because you know I’ve been working real hard to get it remodeled and we were just about to list it this week.” said Tsetsakis.

The fire burned extensively throughout the home, at the time, a dog, two puppies, and a turtle were inside.

“When we arrived, we did see one of the firefighters, paramedic using an oxygen bottle, as he approached the cage that they brought out,” said Rayburn.

Crews reportedly used an oxygen mask to treat the dog but all of the animals are expected to be OK.

Tsetsakis said having all his animals rescued and no one being injured is what’s most important.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A GoFundMe was created to support the family and help them rebuild. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.