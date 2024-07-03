TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Early Wednesday morning, a bad wreck involving two cars happened along Commercial Boulevard and 64th Street.

The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. when one of the cars crashed though a wall and went into someone’s backyard. Luckily, no one was outside.

7Skyforce hovered the scene, showing the remnants of the crash. At one point, the eastbound lanes on Commercial Boulevard were shut down as police investigated the crash.

Since then, both cars have been removed and traffic is now flowing in both directions.

As far as injuries or fatalities, that remains unclear.

7News have reached out to BSO investigators for more information .

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

