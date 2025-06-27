FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A yacht burst into flames in Fort Lauderdale, prompting a swift response from fire rescue crews.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 911 calls reporting a vessel on fire along the 1100 block of Cordova Road around 7a.m. Friday.

Withing minutes crews arrived at the location and found a 47-foot yacht up engulfed flames, with clouds of black smoking billowing into the air.

Crews immediately jumped into action and began a defensive fire attack, using both water and foam to douse the flames.

“We began an aggressive attack using water and foam to extinguish the fire and after about 20-25 minutes we able to knock down the fire. There’s nobody that we’re aware of that was on board at the time of the fire, so no injuries were reported,” said a fire official.

It took roughly 20 minutes for the fire to be extinguished.

Video showed that the vessel sustained extensive damage to its interior. A part of the boat’s roof collapsed as a result of the roaring blaze.

The boat has since been towed away from the scene as officials work to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire officials said so far they’ve investigated seven different boat fires this year.

