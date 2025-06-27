FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A yacht burst into flames in Fort Lauderdale, prompting a swift response from fire rescue crews.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived shortly after 7:00 a.m., Friday, to find a 47-foot yacht up in flames along the 1100 block of Cordova Road.

It took around 20 minutes for the fire to be put out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

